Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ghen Mar Cuaño
@ghenmar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Now in the new normal. Working always wearing face shield
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
sunglasses
accessory
accessories
face
apparel
clothing
helmet
female
finger
hat
Girls Photos & Images
home decor
Backgrounds
Related collections
Portraotic
166 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Food Memories
290 photos
· Curated by Marce
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk