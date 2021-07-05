Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Lang
@davidlangdesign
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Queen’s Bath, Kapiolani Loop, Princeville, HI, USA
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Queen's Bath, Kauai - 6/30/21
Related tags
princeville
queen’s bath
kapiolani loop
hi
usa
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
queens bath
sunny
volcanic rock
Jungle Backgrounds
Hawaii Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
kauai
blue sky
rocks
rocky
waves
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human