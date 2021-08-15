Go to Vika Strawberrika's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green potted plants on brown wooden fence
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

outdoors
decoration
plants on pots
decor ideas
mid century modern
green plants
summer garden
wooden shed
garden flowers
gardening
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
HD Wood Wallpapers
herbs
Free pictures

Related collections

Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
53 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Moody and Atmospheric
149 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking