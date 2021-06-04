ANALOG PAINTING Visual content produced with the lightmotiv projector: organic forms and natural processes lead to aesthetic interface reactions. Analogue imagery, digitally perpetuated. The lightmotiv projector enlarges the liquid content of a petri dish up to 100 meters in diameter. A lightmotiv artist influences the content of the projection mixture by adding effect substances and rotation. The multicolored images are created in a constant flow through the structure-forming processes stimulated by the substances. lightmotiv images have a timeless, organic quality.