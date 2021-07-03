Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shayna Douglas
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pothos
pothos plant
plant wallpaper
plant
greenery
house plants
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Whitespace
118 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
whitespace
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Hand Held Devices 📱
274 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers