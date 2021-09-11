Go to Seiya Maeda's profile
@seiya_maeda
Download free
pink flower with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hirosaki, Aomori, Japan
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lotus

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hirosaki
aomori
japan
plant
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
lotus flower
geen
lotus
blossom
HD Green Wallpapers
pond lily
lily
vegetation
petal
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Uplifting
86 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Superior Interior
57 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking