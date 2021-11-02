Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Saveleva
@paneva
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Scotland, Великобритания
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Glencoe valley in Scotland, October 2021
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
scotland
великобритания
Nature Images
fog
Landscape Images & Pictures
highlands
Mountain Images & Pictures
hills
hydro-electric power station
kinlochleven
hydroelectric
west highland way
united kingdom
Cloud Pictures & Images
cloudy
outdoors
bridge
building
mist
Free images
Related collections
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
The Great Outdoors
28 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers