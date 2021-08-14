Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Gruber
@alex_gruber
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
moss
plant
vegetation
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Portraits
680 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures