Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lavertezzo, Switzerland
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Flatlays
95 photos
· Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Holy cow, the colors!
503 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
vegetation
HD Scenery Wallpapers
slope
rural
building
shelter
countryside
lavertezzo
switzerland
land
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
neighborhood
urban
housing
PNG images