Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Glanzlichter Stuttgart at the Schlossplatz Stuttgart.
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
night
Blur Backgrounds
bokeh
Light Backgrounds
colorful
out of focus
shining
bokeh balls
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
lighting
Texture Backgrounds
Polka Dot Backgrounds
diwali
Light Backgrounds
Birthday Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Free stock photos
Related collections
Stuttgart
302 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human
Street Photography
151 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Creative
123 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
Creative Images
deutschland
stuttgart