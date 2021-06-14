Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
archeology
blue sky
carving
clear sky
culture
Desert Images
dry
giza
nile
egyptian
exploration
landmark
Travel Images
wonder
luxor
sand
sculpture
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
temple
Free images
Related collections
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos · Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Food Memories
289 photos · Curated by Marce
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Festive moments with friends
43 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images