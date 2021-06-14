Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown rock formation under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

archeology
blue sky
carving
clear sky
culture
Desert Images
dry
giza
nile
egyptian
exploration
landmark
Travel Images
wonder
luxor
sand
sculpture
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
temple
Free images

Related collections

Festive moments with friends
43 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking