Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexander Naglestad
@alexandernaglestad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
german shepherd
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Puppies Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos
· Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers