Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tavis Bader
@tavisbader
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Moscow, Moscow, United States
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
moscow
united states
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Owl Images & Pictures
rodent
mammal
rat
Free images
Related collections
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images