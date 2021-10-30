Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
fred tromp
@rtromp17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
anther
sprout
bud
invertebrate
insect
andrena
hornet
wasp
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
dandelion
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers