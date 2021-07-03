Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cody Chan
@cceee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
watermelon
watermelon slice
Summer Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
summer fruit
blue and red
blue stripes
patio
food and beverage
juicy
linen
Creative Commons images
Related collections
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
People
528 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human