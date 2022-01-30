Go to Eirc Shi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shanghai, 上海市中国
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License

腊梅花

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

shanghai
上海市中国
腊梅
wintersweet
梅花
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
petal
Free pictures

Related collections

Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Walls
77 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking