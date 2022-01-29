Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prince Lal
@prince_jake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
realme, X7 Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hillstation
tea
plantation
old house
cottage
building
housing
House Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
villa
vegetation
roof
urban
neighborhood
Nature Images
rural
countryside
shelter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos · Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Yellow + Grey
290 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Zen Desktop
23 photos · Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images