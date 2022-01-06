Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giovanni Scardino
@scarda
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Esslingen, Germany
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
esslingen
germany
spire
steeple
building
architecture
tower
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
canal
castle
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
waterfront
fort
Free images
Related collections
Garden
40 photos · Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
UX and Storytelling
437 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
table
room
indoor
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos · Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images