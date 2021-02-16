Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Manny Becerra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tahoe
united states
sierra nevada mountains
evergreen tree
alpine lake
blue water
blue skies
single tree
Nature Images
land
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
shoreline
promontory
abies
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway
Urban Scenes
86 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor