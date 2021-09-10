Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Heike Trautmann
@h_trautma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sunlight
Sunflower Images & Pictures
Sunflower Images & Pictures
against light
sun flower
summer flowers
late summer
late summer day
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
flare
Light Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
petal
blossom
HD Green Wallpapers
pollen
daisy
daisies
Free pictures
Related collections
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast