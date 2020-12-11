Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rachel Matta
@overaverach
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mammal
Puppies Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Through a Rainy Window
135 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Light of life
149 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers