Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anca Gabriela Zosin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
White roses and blue sky
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
fine art
HD White Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
contrast
minimal
exposure
cinematography
film photography
cinematic
HD Dark Wallpapers
dark colors
natural beauty
shades of blue
nature green
natural
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Methods of Transportation
150 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
transportation
vehicle
train