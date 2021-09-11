Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefano Intintoli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vicenza, VI, Italia
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vicenza
vi
italia
arte
palladio
statua palladiana
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
architecture
building
monument
spire
steeple
tower
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Minimalist
124 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Startup Collection
139 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office
Happy Birthday
58 photos · Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures