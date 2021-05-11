Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ambleside, Ambleside, United Kingdom
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ambleside
united kingdom
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
building
House Images
housing
cottage
plant
ditch
river
canal
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
architecture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
nyekundu
3,610 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers