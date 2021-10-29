Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Karits
@erik_karits
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khao Lak, Phang-nga, Thailand
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
khao lak
thailand
phang-nga
Birds Images
heron
avian
ornithology
pond
ardeola bacchus
chinese pond heron
Nature Images
asia
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
rock
beak
Backgrounds
Related collections
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
186 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london