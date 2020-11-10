Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SAMSUNG, NX1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dry flowers
dry buds
dry petals
dried
bright flowers
yellow roses
dried roses
rose leaves
dried flower leaves
bright petals
plant
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
petal
planter
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
flower
9 photos · Curated by tiburon jehsoh
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Aaliyah Cares
75 photos · Curated by Tiara Muhammad
human
Women Images & Pictures
black woman
Freedom Pharm
54 photos · Curated by Zara Warshal
herb
plant
jar