Charlotte, NC is a fast growing city that’s filled with parking garages scattered through out it’s uptown area. They’re a mundane piece of architecture that go unnoticed by most people, and for good reason: they’re mostly uninspiring and boring. I was walking with a group of friends through the streets of Charlotte late in the the afternoon through an alleyway between two giant parking garages when I looked up and noticed that sunlight was reflecting from one garage to another. It created this staggered gradient across the levels of the parking deck. Sometimes even the mundane can have beauty.