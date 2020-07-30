Go to Andras Kovacs's profile
@akovacsa
Download free
white and brown abstract painting
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Thassos, Görögország
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close your eyes halfway, wink. Half dream, half reality. Strange shapes appear. We perceive things in our own way. You see it as such, I see it as such. Someone sees a withered log. Others see colors in the emptiness. Someone thinks it's firewood. I see the head of Poseidon spit out from the Aegean Sea, the fall of polytheism, the sinking of antiquity, the coming of the new age. These are what we call: thought, abstraction, image association - the supremacy of the mind.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

thassos
görögország
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
burl
stump
stub
sea
rotten
dead
poseidon
driftwood
soil
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
ground
Free images

Related collections

Moody and Atmospheric
149 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Divisions
321 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking