Close your eyes halfway, wink. Half dream, half reality. Strange shapes appear. We perceive things in our own way. You see it as such, I see it as such. Someone sees a withered log. Others see colors in the emptiness. Someone thinks it's firewood. I see the head of Poseidon spit out from the Aegean Sea, the fall of polytheism, the sinking of antiquity, the coming of the new age. These are what we call: thought, abstraction, image association - the supremacy of the mind.