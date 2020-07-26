Go to Larry Costales's profile
3 people standing on purple flower field during daytime
San Juan Capistrano, CA, USA
mission founded in 1776 in colonial Las Californias by Spanish Catholic missionaries of the Franciscan Order. Named for Saint John of Capistrano, the Spanish Colonial Baroque style church was located in the Alta California province of the Viceroyalty of New Spain. Today, it is located at 26801 Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano, Orange County, California. The Mission was secularized by the Mexican government in 1833, and returned to the Roman Catholic Church by the American government in 1865.

