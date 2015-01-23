Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nikita Burdin
@burdin
Download free
Published on
January 23, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Scuffed vintage wristwatch
Share
Info
Related collections
Auld
14 photos
· Curated by Kerry Warnholtz
auld
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Retro Wallpapers
Focus on Typography
9 photos
· Curated by Charles D
typography
word
Light Backgrounds
Textures
222 photos
· Curated by Emily Geleske
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
watch
wristwatch
hole
scratched
Vintage Backgrounds
object
chronograph
chronographe
lettering
scratch
Silver Backgrounds
magnifying
focus
duarts & minutes
dirty
embossing
Creative Commons images