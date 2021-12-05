Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ainārs Cekuls
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Holidays
Share
Info
Latvia
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
latvia
Star Images
stars in the sky
longexposure
HD Snow Wallpapers
frozen
january
freezing cold
Christmas Images
christmas mood
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
stars at night
winter landscape
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
february
Christmas Backgrounds
winter wonderland
winter mood
cold weather
Public domain images
Related collections
2022
3 photos · Curated by Paweł Pawłowski
2022
building
Winter Images & Pictures
Winter
16 photos · Curated by Erika Jo Faith
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Real Estate
151 photos · Curated by Gina Karkoulis
real estate
HD Grey Wallpapers
room