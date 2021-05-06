Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jon Tyson
@jontyson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
building
plywood
apparel
clothing
helmet
hardhat
factory
gate
machine
banister
handrail
Free images
Related collections
Inspiration
153 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Transportation
582 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle