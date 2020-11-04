Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joe Lemm
@joelemm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Autumn leaf
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
maple
maple leaf
Free pictures
Related collections
Pools
26 photos
· Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images