Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henry Le
@huuthinh1609
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
furniture
chair
flooring
table
dining table
floor
indoors
tabletop
room
dining room
restaurant
lobby
cafeteria
interior design
HD Wood Wallpapers
housing
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Bridges
61 photos · Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
Flatlays
95 photos · Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos · Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers