Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
livermore
Winter Images & Pictures
vineyards
regional park
winter walk
winter afternoon
after rain
afternoon walk
bay area
wine country
field
grassland
outdoors
Nature Images
cable
power lines
slope
Backgrounds
Related collections
Textures
1,726 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife