Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Chouette
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, Kalifornien, USA
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Instagram: @LauraChouette 📸 and www.laurachouette.com 🌐
Related tags
los angeles
kalifornien
usa
cocktail
finger
glass
goblet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Aesthetic Glam
26 photos
· Curated by Olivia Talley
human
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
Cocktails
20 photos
· Curated by lule Indelicato
cocktail
drink
beverage
the (beverly) hills
5 photos
· Curated by Laura Chouette
usa
kalifornien
los angeles