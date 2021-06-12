Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Home
88 photos · Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Winter
37 photos · Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking