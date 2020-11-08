Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sarah Welch
@sarahjf17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 8, 2020
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
column
pillar
dome
archaeology
ruins
soil
fort
castle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Water Drop
213 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
covers
530 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers