Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
abandoned
afterlife
agilkia island
archaeologist
archeology
aswan
God Images & Pictures
heritage
hieroglyphs
history
HD Holiday Wallpapers
key of life
lake nasser
landmark
lush vegetation
mummy
philae
river
blue sky
carving
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Phone Wallpapers
1,281 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Couples
230 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers