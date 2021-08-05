Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
I Made Arjuna
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bukit Tengah, Pesinggahan, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
bukit tengah
pesinggahan
klungkung regency
indonesia
mountain climbing
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
countryside
Landscape Images & Pictures
slope
land
hill
Free images
Related collections
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa