Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yogi Misir
@yogimisir
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Red Umbrella in Snow - The Mall at Central Park in Manhattan.
Related tags
manhattan
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
parks
New York Pictures & Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
path
jogging
working out
Sports Images
Sports Images
exercise
fitness
outdoors
plant
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
UX and Storytelling
438 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
table
room
indoor
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
262 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team