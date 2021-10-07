Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coal Drops Yard, Stable Street, London, UK
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
coal drops yard
stable street
london
uk
flooring
indoors
floor
banister
handrail
home decor
chair
furniture
room
corridor
porch
Free images
Related collections
Moody and Atmospheric
149 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Sense
99 photos
· Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building