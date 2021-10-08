Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
dave🌿notfound
@davenotfound
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Montevecchia, LC, Italia
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS M6 Mark ii
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Shot with EOS M6 Mark ii + Sigma 105mm
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
montevecchia
lc
italia
Flower Images
petal
vegetation
Flower Images
Nature Images
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
anther
blossom
daffodil
pollen
anemone
geranium
road
bud
sprout
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
28 photos · Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
surf views
23 photos · Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea
The Stars Above My Head
297 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers