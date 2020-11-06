Go to David Holifield's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and red floral cake on brown wooden stand
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON D600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fall Wedding cake with red and white flowers.

Related collections

CAKES
103 photos · Curated by molly dickinson
Cake Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking