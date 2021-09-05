Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hamed Taha
@hamedtaha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Toys Pictures
electronic chip
electronics
hardware
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer hardware
Backgrounds
Related collections
Rust & Dust
127 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Red
94 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds