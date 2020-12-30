Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Brattle Book Shop, West Street, Boston, MA, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Reading outside Brattle Book Shop (IG: @clay.banks)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

brattle book shop
boston
west street
ma
usa
Book Images & Photos
library
reading
read
black girl
black woman
education
learning
libra
massachusetts
Book Images & Photos
clay banks
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
room
Public domain images

Related collections

Mood Board
179 photos · Curated by Azyumardi Suntana
board
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking