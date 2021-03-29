Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Clarke
@david_robert_clarke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, UK
Published
on
March 29, 2021
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
castle bromwich
birmingham
uk
plant
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
lawn
automobile
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
outdoors
park
Free pictures
Related collections
B'HAM
28 photos
· Curated by Jonny Wilkinson
building
uk
birmingham
Brum
28 photos
· Curated by Holly Jameson
brum
birmingham
building
The Midlands Collection
284 photos
· Curated by David Clarke
uk
birmingham
outdoor