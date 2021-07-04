Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Emil Widlund
@emilwidlund
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
home decor
jar
pottery
potted plant
plant
vase
planter
herbs
pot
herbal
Public domain images
Related collections
In Motion
686 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Glasses
72 photos
· Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
155 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds