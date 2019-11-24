Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pisauikan
@pisauikan
Download free
Share
Info
Bima Groove Residence, Lambangsari, Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia
Published on
November 24, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The frangipani are still there
Related collections
Tropical Flowers
58 photos
· Curated by Richelle Bailey
tropical flower
Flower Images
plant
Ingredients
24 photos
· Curated by Stefan Knobloch
ingredient
plant
Food Images & Pictures
bali
5 photos
· Curated by maria novela
bali
Flower Images
petal
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
petal
indonesia
bima groove residence
lambangsari
bekasi
west java
Leaf Backgrounds
frangipani
fragrant
bali
elegant
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
plumeria
bouquet
Free images