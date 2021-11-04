Go to Adi Nasta's profile
@adinasta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bali, Indonesia
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Wedding detail decoration

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bali
indonesia
wedding decoration
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding details
plant
furniture
tabletop
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
church
architecture
building
altar
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

PATTERNS
52 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Wheels
174 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking